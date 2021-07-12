Wagner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,678.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 249.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 68,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 48,811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $20.72 on Monday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58.

