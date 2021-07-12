Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $36,000 in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,138,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,625,000.

HACK opened at $62.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.08. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.