Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.57. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $88.27 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.