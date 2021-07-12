Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKCMF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of WKCMF remained flat at $$149.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $175.60.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.