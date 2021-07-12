Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €295.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €256.87 ($302.20).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €212.35 ($249.82) on Friday. Volkswagen has a one year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €219.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.