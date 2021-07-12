Viii Lp Canaan Sells 20,813 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,813 shares of Spark Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $111,973.94. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $190,080.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $61,615.08.

Shares of Spark Networks stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.78. 64,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,334. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

