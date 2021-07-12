Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vascular Biogenics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,394.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.79%. Analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VBLT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

