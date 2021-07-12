Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

VCTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

VCTR stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

