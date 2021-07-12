Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

VERV opened at $46.00 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

