Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 2,465.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Veru were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $7.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $615.16 million, a P/E ratio of -257.25 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Veru has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

