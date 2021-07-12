Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $148,153.60 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NYSE:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 46,298 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $148,153.60. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:VERO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.21. 10,723 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

