Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on VTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Ventas stock opened at $58.64 on Monday. Ventas has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of -234.56, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

