Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 1,137 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NYSE:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $25,070.85.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

