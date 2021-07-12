Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vasta Platform Limited is an education company principally in Brazil powered by technology, providing end-to-end educational and digital solutions which cater to all needs of private schools operating in the K-12 educational segment. Vasta Platform Limited is based in SAO PAULO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VSTA. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

VSTA opened at $7.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $641.68 million and a P/E ratio of -70.27.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

