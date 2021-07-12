Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 88.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $$55.45 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,714. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18.

