Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Cut by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 5.1% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,357. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.