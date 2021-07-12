Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 13,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after buying an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.86. The stock had a trading volume of 171,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,643. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

