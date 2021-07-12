Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO opened at $239.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $163.22 and a 12-month high of $239.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.