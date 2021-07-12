Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Lifted by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,778. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.