Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,341 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $7,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

