Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stake Lowered by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,365,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $325.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.07. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.62 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.