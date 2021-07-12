UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.78.

NYSE UWMC opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.59.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

