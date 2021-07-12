UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%. The business had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,544,000 after buying an additional 141,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,121,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 58.6% during the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 228,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at $10,073,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ URGN opened at $14.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15. UroGen Pharma has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.20.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.