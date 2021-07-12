Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Boosted by Resolute Partners Group

Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the quarter. Unity Software makes up about 94.7% of Resolute Partners Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Resolute Partners Group owned 12.04% of Unity Software worth $3,374,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $106.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.08. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.84.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,604,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $10,513,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 946,668 shares of company stock valued at $91,678,132.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

