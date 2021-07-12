UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,409,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 593,801 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.96% of UnitedHealth Group worth $13,918,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $979,682,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,868 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after purchasing an additional 986,472 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.38. 62,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $406.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

