UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.22 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $69.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.25 billion and the highest is $70.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $62.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $281.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.51 billion to $283.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $305.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.75 billion to $309.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.22.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.44. The firm has a market cap of $389.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total transaction of $978,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

