United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives $41.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USM opened at $37.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USM. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,812,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

