Unisys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 5,497 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 586% compared to the average daily volume of 801 put options.

NYSE UIS traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. 8,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,449. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42. Unisys has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 12,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $354,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock valued at $926,758. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,094,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,603,000 after purchasing an additional 398,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 13.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,608,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 432,574 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,927,000 after purchasing an additional 68,270 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 8.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,498,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after purchasing an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

