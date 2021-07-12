uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $212.65 Million

Brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report sales of $212.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $458.50 million. uniQure posted sales of $1.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13,708.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $326.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.00 million to $551.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $159.94 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $246.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover uniQure.

Get uniQure alerts:

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. uniQure’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

QURE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

Shares of QURE opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78. uniQure has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $52.19.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,679.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.