Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Raised to $231.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $226.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UNP. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.86.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $221.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $164.66 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.