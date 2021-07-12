Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after buying an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $86,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

