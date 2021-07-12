UniMex Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,487.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001677 BTC on popular exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $51,487.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00044784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00112410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00159151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,915.04 or 0.99898459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $316.28 or 0.00959937 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,054,639 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

