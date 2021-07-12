Unico American Co. (NYSE:UNAM) Insider Ambina Partners Llc Sells 10,379 Shares

Unico American Co. (NYSE:UNAM) insider Ambina Partners Llc sold 10,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $46,705.50.

Shares of NYSE UNAM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,443. Unico American Co. has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

