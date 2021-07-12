Ulysses Management LLC Takes $35.34 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,344,000. Facebook makes up about 3.8% of Ulysses Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.62. 111,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,864,652. The firm has a market cap of $994.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.45, for a total value of $27,244,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

