Ulysses Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Ulysses Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,874,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $45,554,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.