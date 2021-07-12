Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $150.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.19.

RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock worth $4,141,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,123,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.48.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.