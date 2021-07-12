Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $150.19 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.19.
RARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,614 shares of company stock worth $4,141,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.48.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
