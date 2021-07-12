Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 3,240 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $78,246.00.

Shares of FFWM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,185. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

