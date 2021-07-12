Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 3,240 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NYSE:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 3,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $78,246.00.
Shares of FFWM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,185. First Foundation Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $25.81.
About First Foundation
Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.