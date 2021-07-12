UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UCBJY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on UCB in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UCB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

UCBJY stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34. UCB has a 1-year low of $44.41 and a 1-year high of $68.00.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

