UBS Group AG Sells 986 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after buying an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,953,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 629,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,328,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $38.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.46. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,238.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,633.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,629 shares of company stock valued at $5,681,228 in the last ninety days. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

