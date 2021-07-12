UBS Group AG Purchases 19,693 Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)

UBS Group AG raised its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHI. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

SHI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:SHI opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.49. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Profile

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

