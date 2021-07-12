UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.49. The company has a market cap of $812.91 million, a P/E ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

