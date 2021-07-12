UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,450.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,825,580.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

SGRY opened at $62.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

