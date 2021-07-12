UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,698 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 22.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,737,000 after buying an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Autoliv by 28.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 408,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after buying an additional 91,227 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Autoliv by 61.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 208,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 79,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $6,142,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $96.04 on Monday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.44.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

