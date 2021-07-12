UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 18,125 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,125 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of The Chemours worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of The Chemours stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.