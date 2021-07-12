UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,526 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Hexcel worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after acquiring an additional 461,269 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

