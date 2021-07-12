UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.62. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $103.31 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

