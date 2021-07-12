UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.32 Million Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teradata worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Teradata by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

