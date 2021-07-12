UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,875 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,135,000 after buying an additional 640,610 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,083,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,120,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,068,000 after buying an additional 59,314 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 22,041.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,771,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,763,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,283,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.84. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

