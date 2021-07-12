UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.10% of Freshpet worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRPT. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

FRPT opened at $161.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.60 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.21 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total value of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,803 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

