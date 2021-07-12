U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on USX. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE USX opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.68 million. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 327.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $7,742,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

